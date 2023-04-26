 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Accident claims lives of 9 Karachi picnickers on way to Kenjhar Lake

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Accident claims lives of 9 Karachi picnickers on way to Kenjhar Lake. Geo News/File
Accident claims lives of 9 Karachi picnickers on way to Kenjhar Lake. Geo News/File

At least nine people lost their lives in a tragic accident on Tuesday in Thatta, Geo News reported on Wednesday. 

The tragedy occurred in the Chalia area of Thatta where a truck and a van collided head-on, resulting in the deaths of nine passengers aboard the van, as per the police report. Eight people died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. 

All of the passengers who lost their lives were residents of Karachi, according to the police. They were en route to the Kenjhar Lake for a picnic, said police. 

The deceased belonged to the Qazafi Town area of Karachi, according to police authorities. The deceased include Abdul Wahab, Abdullah, Tasbihullah, Noorul Wahab and Adnan. Their bodies have been transported to the Civil Hospital Makli. 

The truck driver involved in the accident managed to flee the scene, leaving the police to investigate further. Arrangements are being made to move the bodies to Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed his grief over the Thatta tragedy and called upon Commissioner Hyderabad to provide a detailed report on the incident.

Governor Tessori has also instructed the authorities to ensure that all necessary medical facilities are made available to the injured victims of the accident.

More From Pakistan:

Hajj 2023: Pakistani pilgrims to be provided accommodation near Masjid-e-Nabawi, says minister

Hajj 2023: Pakistani pilgrims to be provided accommodation near Masjid-e-Nabawi, says minister
Imran Khan sees PTI in power next year

Imran Khan sees PTI in power next year

Swat blast: Inquiry report rules out terror attack

Swat blast: Inquiry report rules out terror attack
Pervaiz Rashid calls for legal action against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar after audio leak

Pervaiz Rashid calls for legal action against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar after audio leak
Oxford Scholarship launched for deserving students from Pakistan

Oxford Scholarship launched for deserving students from Pakistan
Imran Khan’s security chief Ghumman not a money-launderer: brother-in-law

Imran Khan’s security chief Ghumman not a money-launderer: brother-in-law

Six takeaways from ISPR DG’s maiden presser

Six takeaways from ISPR DG’s maiden presser
'Negative growth': PBS extends digital census date till April 30

'Negative growth': PBS extends digital census date till April 30
Husain Haqqani serves notice to Imran Khan over regime change, Bajwa allegations

Husain Haqqani serves notice to Imran Khan over regime change, Bajwa allegations
MQM-P seeks resignations from lawmakers over census reservations

MQM-P seeks resignations from lawmakers over census reservations
Ahead of SC hearing on polls date, PM 'calls meeting' of allies tomorrow

Ahead of SC hearing on polls date, PM 'calls meeting' of allies tomorrow
PML-N proposes moving Supreme Judicial Council for code of conduct violation

PML-N proposes moving Supreme Judicial Council for code of conduct violation