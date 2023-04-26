Accident claims lives of 9 Karachi picnickers on way to Kenjhar Lake. Geo News/File

At least nine people lost their lives in a tragic accident on Tuesday in Thatta, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The tragedy occurred in the Chalia area of Thatta where a truck and a van collided head-on, resulting in the deaths of nine passengers aboard the van, as per the police report. Eight people died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

All of the passengers who lost their lives were residents of Karachi, according to the police. They were en route to the Kenjhar Lake for a picnic, said police.

The deceased belonged to the Qazafi Town area of Karachi, according to police authorities. The deceased include Abdul Wahab, Abdullah, Tasbihullah, Noorul Wahab and Adnan. Their bodies have been transported to the Civil Hospital Makli.

The truck driver involved in the accident managed to flee the scene, leaving the police to investigate further. Arrangements are being made to move the bodies to Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed his grief over the Thatta tragedy and called upon Commissioner Hyderabad to provide a detailed report on the incident.

Governor Tessori has also instructed the authorities to ensure that all necessary medical facilities are made available to the injured victims of the accident.