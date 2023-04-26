 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and King Charles' worst fears realized

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Prince William and King Charles worst fears realized

Prince William was apparently worried that his secret settlement with Rupert Murdoch would come out if Harry took his phone hacking case to trial.

His fears have been realized after details of the settlement were given in legal documents submitted by Prince Harry, as part of his own legal battle with the publisher, which returns to the high court on Tuesday.

Harry said that William and King Charles were keen to know how is lawsuit was going because that directly affected them.

According to the documents, Prince William received money in a secret settlement with Rupert Murdoch in 2020. 

Harry told the court his attempts to seek an apology from Murdoch’s company over phone hacking were carried out with the approval of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The court filings state: “The reason for this was to avoid the situation where a member of the royal family would have to sit in the witness box and recount the specific details of the private and highly sensitive voicemails that had been intercepted by [the News of the World royal reporter] Clive Goodman."

Claims that Murdoch’s company privately reached a settlement with Prince William was included as part of Harry’s legal case that there were secret deals between the royal family."

More From Royals:

Millions of NBA followers ignore Harry and Meghan's video

Millions of NBA followers ignore Harry and Meghan's video

NBA declares Meghan and Harry are celebrities

NBA declares Meghan and Harry are celebrities

King Charles Coronation: Meghan Markle quashes rumours about her decision

King Charles Coronation: Meghan Markle quashes rumours about her decision
Meghan Markle tantalises Prince Harry during latest outing in Los Angeles video

Meghan Markle tantalises Prince Harry during latest outing in Los Angeles
Roya fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for their LA stunt video

Roya fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for their LA stunt
King Charles' team strictly monitoring his health amid fears he'll breakdown before coronation video

King Charles' team strictly monitoring his health amid fears he'll breakdown before coronation

Prince Harry to be kept as 'far away as possible' from Royal family on coronation

Prince Harry to be kept as 'far away as possible' from Royal family on coronation

Meghan Markle was hoping Royals will beg her to attend King Charles’ coronation? video

Meghan Markle was hoping Royals will beg her to attend King Charles’ coronation?
Meghan Markle to pen own memoir to stay relevant after King Charles’ coronation?

Meghan Markle to pen own memoir to stay relevant after King Charles’ coronation?
King Charles coronation: Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers until May 8

King Charles coronation: Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers until May 8
‘Meghan Markle is a mom first’ video

‘Meghan Markle is a mom first’
Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight' video

Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight'