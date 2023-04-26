Kahani Suno 3.0? Kaifi Khalil to drop new song soon

Singer Kaifi Khalil speaking during a podcast. — YouTube screengrab/@Junaid Akram

Singer Kaifi Khalil, who took over the music industry by storm with Kahani Suno 2.0, has revealed that he will be releasing a continuation of the song very soon.

The young singer also talked about the story behind Kahani Suno 2.0 during a Junaid Akram's podcast released on Eid ul Fitr.

He said that the new song wouldn't be Kahani Suno 3.0 but it would be an explanation of his previous song. He also said he was trying to release it after the Eid.

"Kahani Suno was an old song and I decided to rewrite it and do justice to that track. I wanted people to relate to the song as if they are listening to someone's story," he said while talking to the host.

He said that he completed writing the song within three days, adding that he was scared it was a love song as this feeling is not taken very seriously these days.

When asked if his song is based on a real story, Khalil said he would answer this question in the next song that he is about to release as it would continue.

Replying to a question if a female version of this song would come, the singer said that he has no idea about it.