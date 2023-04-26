 
Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry’s closest ally teams up with Piers Morgan in shock blow

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s closest royal ally, Princess Eugenie, has seemingly teamed up with their critic Piers Morgan; she was spotted with the British presenter this week, as per News AU.

Princess Eugenie, who is known to enjoy a close friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and was also included in their Netflix docuseries, was seen with sister Princess Beatrice at a Notting Hill pub with a group of friends that unceremoniously for Harry and Meghan, included Morgan.

In fact, Princess Beatrice was also photographed hugging Morgan, who has never shied away from blasting both Prince Harry and Meghan after their 2020 exit from the royal family.

It is pertinent to note that the sighting is sure to send shockwaves in the Sussex camp as the couple are known to be close to Princess Eugenie, who is routinely regarded as one of their closest friends.

Meanwhile, Morgan remains a staunch critic of the Sussexes; he famously stormed off the sets of Good Morning Britain in 2021 after his co-host called him out for ‘trashing’ Meghan. He then chose to leave the network rather than apologise to her.

Prince Harry is due to visit the UK in May for King Charles’ coronation, and Eugenie’s sighting with Morgan has fuelled further reports about an icy reception and royal ‘cold shoulder’.

