Duchess Sophie brings royal elegance to rainy outing in black dress

Sophie, the royal family's one of the hardest working members, put on her grace on display during her latest outing on Friday.

The 60-year-old royal was shining brighter than the rain in a chic ensemble, holding an umbrella in her hand. Even the rain couldn't dampen her mood as she visited The Lighthouse in Woking.

The Duchess spellbound onlookers with her brisk walk in the rain, her charming smile giving all pleasant vibes to the passers by as she stepped out to support a charity, helping vulnerable families.

Her outing was to support a charity of she's Patron. Sophie spent time with volunteers as they packed up the site, and was given a first look at The Lighthouse’s temporary home while their current space is redeveloped.

The royal family highlighted the hardest working royal's dedication to people friendly work by sharing her stunning video on their official Instagram account.

In the video, she appears in good spirits while chatting with the staff.

The royal also spoke to volunteers about exciting plans for the year ahead, and took the opportunity to thank them for the vital work they do for the local community, according to the statement.

The video sent fans wild, with one writing in reaction: "I really like Sophie and she looks so young, she should share with us her beauty routine."

Another went on: "She has won the hearts of the people and is simply cool!!!"

The third one wrote in the comments section: "Always so encouraging to see her commitment to this local project."