Palace issues statetment after Duchess Sophie's heartbreaking plea

Buckingham Palace issued an update on King Charles' key mission after Duchess Sophie shared a shocking truth in a powerful message.

The royal family turnted to their official Instagram page to shared big news about the monarch's major milestone after supporting the Duchess of Edinburgh's voice and her powerful plea.

The Palace explained how King's decision left a positive ompact on more than a million young lives.

The Firm celebrated milestone 50th year of The King's Trust. Since its inception in 1976, the charity founded by King Charles has helped more than 1.3 million young people build brighter futures.

"And the next 50 starts now," the heartwarming video was captioned.

The King's Trust also dropped an update to mark the achievement, writing: "Today, we continue that mission by supporting 11 to 30-year-olds with training, business start-up support and building crucial life skills on the path to employment."

They also announced: "To mark five decades of empowering young people, The King’s Trust has partnered with The Royal Mint to create a commemorative coin celebrating our 50th anniversary.

The trust continued: "This unique design reflects our shared commitment to opportunity and legacy, honouring the remarkable journey and impact of The King’s Trust since its founding."

The post comes hours after Prince Edward's wife urged the world to turn its attention to Sudan, as the devastating conflict reaches 1,000 days.