Princess Kate receives precious gift from King Charles

King Charles views Princess as a great asset and calming influence within the royal family

Kate Middleton has reportedly received a personal gift from King Charles on her big day, according to new report.

"King Charles along with Queen Camilla will give a joint gift. A personal heirloom or a priceless yet heartfelt gift is certain for the King's darling daughter-in-law," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard explained.

The expert went on: "King Charles views her as a great asset and calming influence within the royal family."

Kate and Charles' special bond deepened by their shared health challenges.

The monarch's cancer treatment still continues while Princess Kate is in remission after winning her battle against the disease.

Princess Kate marked 44th birthday with a deeply personal video about the comfort she has taken from nature during her cancer treatment.

The emotional video sparked reactions from fans, with many wishing her a lovely.

One fan wrote: "Happy Birthday, Your Royal Highness. What a beautiful video. The darkness of the diagnosis and chemo journey I know so well, yet the joy and the colours of life we experience when out the far side is immeasurable! We are blessed beyond measure to life this wonderful life."