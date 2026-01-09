Kate's wedding bells ring across London: Iconic venue erupts in celebration

Kate's wedding bells ring across London: Iconic vanue erupts in celebration

Kate Middleton appears to be the British queen as she's being celebrated across London on her big day.

The princess of Wales turned 44 on Friday, January 9, receiving greetings and best wishes from her fans and royal relatives, but the most iconic celebration took place at her and William's wedding venue.

The London's most iconic venue, where the Waleses tied the knot on April 29, 2011, sent a special message to Princess Catherine.

Westminster Abbey surprised Britons as it rang its bells to celebrate the special occasion of the much-loved royal.

The Abbey's social media account said: "The Abbey bells are ringing out to celebrate the birthday of HRH The Princess of Wales."

The message continued: "Our bell ringers are ringing 344 changes of Erin Caters followed by 544 changes of Spliced Surprise Royal."

The post attracted massive likes and hearts, with one saying: "Beautiful! Happy Birthday, Princess Catherine! Stay healthy."

"Sooo beautiful…bell ringing gets right at the core our hearts and directs our thinking toward God…so perfect a way to celebrate HRH Catherine," another dropped the comment.

In addition, a fan wrote: "Those bells sound magnificent!

"Nothing more lovely to hear than church bells ringing out. Happy birthday to the wonderful Princess of Wales!"

Kensington Palace led celebrations on Friday morning by releasing the final instalment of the Mother Nature video series – Winter.