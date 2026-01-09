Welsh Guards honour 'resilient' Colonel-in-Chief Princess Kate

Princess Kate and Prince William have an enduring relationship with the Welsh Guards

Princess Kate is being celebrated for her “quiet strength” as she marks her 44th birthday.

In a touching tribute shared on Friday, January 9, the Welsh Guards praised the Princess of Wales for her enduring support of the Armed Forces community, highlighting the impact she continues to have as Colonel-in-Chief.

The regiment honoured Kate’s “warmth, dedication and quiet strength,” noting that these qualities “continue to inspire countless people across the country.”

In their message, they underscored her long-standing commitment to those who serve, writing: “Through her support of service families, veterans, and causes close to our hearts, she consistently demonstrates compassion, resilience and a deep understanding of duty.”

The tribute closed with birthday wishes and gratitude “for her continued support of the nation and those who serve it,” signed off with the Welsh motto “Cymru Am Byth.”

The message comes amid a busy period for the Welsh Guards, who remain closely linked to Prince William. The Prince of Wales, who serves as colonel of the regiment, attended their Christmas celebrations at Windsor Barracks last month. During the visit, he personally helped serve dinner to members of the First Battalion and spent time socialising with troops in the Sergeants’ Mess, catching up on their work since his previous visit.

In recent years, the regiment has played a prominent role in major royal milestones, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Coronation of King Charles III, and Trooping the Colour in 2023. Their tribute to Kate reflects a bond rooted in service, respect, and shared duty.