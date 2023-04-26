 
Peshawar Zalmi owner offers Hajj sponsorship to viral elderly man

Screengrab of viral elderly pilgrim from Pakistan. — Twitter
Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has offered Hajj sponsorship to an elderly pilgrim from Pakistan, who recently went viral on social media.

Abdul Qadir Bakhsh, 82, from a small village in Balochistan's Hub area had taken the internet by storm after his video while wandering in the Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque in Madina surfaced.

Taking note of the matter, Zalmi's Javed Afridi said that he would be glad if Bakhsh accepted the offer of sponsoring his Hajj expenses.

"Wonderful & will be glad if he accepts our offer to sponsor him for his Hajj Travels," he wrote.

An elderly Pakistani shepherd who doesn’t even own a phone goes viral on social media while wandering around the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, says all his worries have "vanished" after performing Umrah.

Interestingly, a report by Arab News suggested that Bakhsh didn't even own a phone and saw his viral video when the publication approached him for an interview.

What caught the cameraman's eyes was his innocence and unworldly attitude. Many compared Bakhsh's appearance to that of the companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The video garnered a lot of traction and even high-profile figures such as Advisor to the Saudi Crown Prince Turki Alalshikh, who tweeted about finding Bakhsh.

In an interview with Arab News, Bakhsh said that he had been saving for 15 years to make the pilgrimage. He said that earned the money for the Umrah pilgrimage by herding the goats

“I feel like all my worries have vanished. My heart is content. I am not even short of sustenance, I am happy. My wish to visit the shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Makkah has been granted,” Bakhsh told Arab News.

“At the Kaaba, I prayed: ‘Allah, I don’t know this place, so you are my guide. I have no guide here. If I’m not healthy then this place is better for me; I’m not a learned person and I have weak eyesight. Guide me as you’re my only guide… guide me to your secrets," he added.

He stated that his prayers had been answered.

Bakhsh also expressed his wish to go for the Hajj pilgrimage this time and prays to Allah to grant his wish.

