 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Joaquin Phoenix offers advice to 'Beau Is Afraid' viewers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix offers advice to Beau Is Afraid viewers
Joaquin Phoenix offers advice to 'Beau Is Afraid' viewers

Joaquin Phoenix warned moviegoers not to take magic mushrooms before watching Beau Is Afraid.

During an interview with Fandango, the Oscar winner said, “I was told from someone in college that there was this college thread amongst friends, a challenge they were going to take mushrooms and go see this movie.”

She added, "And I just wanted to make a public service announcement and say do not take mushrooms and go see this ** movie."

"But," Phoenix cheekily said, "if you do it, film yourself. But don't do it!"

Previously, the filmmaker Ari Aster weighed in on his black comedy film, headlined by Joaquin Phoenix.

During an interview with Indiewire, the director said, “If anything, I’m very aware of the backlash, people who never want to hear my name again,” he added.

“It’s the nature of the internet right now makes it a weird time to create work. The reactions are so immediate, so superficial in so many ways. I’ll have periods where I do engage and it’s always such a bad idea because it gets into my head. A huge part of making new work is about doing my best to divorce myself from that and not have it affect my thinking.”

More From Entertainment:

'Breaking Bad' star recalls her character's death: 'I'll never forget it'

'Breaking Bad' star recalls her character's death: 'I'll never forget it'
Reese Witherspoon gives shoutout to Laura Dern for her new book: Watch

Reese Witherspoon gives shoutout to Laura Dern for her new book: Watch
'Black Mirror' season 6: 'OMG, get ready'

'Black Mirror' season 6: 'OMG, get ready'
'The Flash' directors say Ezra Miller is 'taking steps to recovery'

'The Flash' directors say Ezra Miller is 'taking steps to recovery'
Netflix to pump $2.5B in South Korea for K-content

Netflix to pump $2.5B in South Korea for K-content
Priyanka Chopra Confirms She Will Attend Met Gala 2023 in 'Special' Look

Priyanka Chopra Confirms She Will Attend Met Gala 2023 in 'Special' Look
When Tom Cruise shared room with Rob Lowe

When Tom Cruise shared room with Rob Lowe

Ed Sheeran speaks up for himself in US court hearing amid copyright trial

Ed Sheeran speaks up for himself in US court hearing amid copyright trial
Opray Winfrey says The Color Purple holds ‘great personal meaning’ to her

Opray Winfrey says The Color Purple holds ‘great personal meaning’ to her
Gerard Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti refers to Shakira with offensive nicknames

Gerard Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti refers to Shakira with offensive nicknames
Ariana Madix enjoys post-breakup trip

Ariana Madix enjoys post-breakup trip

Blake Lively stuns in first red carpet look following birth of baby no 4 video

Blake Lively stuns in first red carpet look following birth of baby no 4