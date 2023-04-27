Kelly Clarkson believes 'spanking' kids is not bad: 'Tricky thing'

Kelly Clarkson once raised eyebrows after admitting she does not mind spanking her kids.



Speaking on Atlanta Radio station 94.1 in 2018, the host shared: "I'm not above a spanking, which people aren't necessarily into.

"I don't mean hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking."

Sharing about her own childhood, she added: "My parents spanked me, and I did fine in life, and I feel fine about it, and I do that as well.

"That's a tricky thing, when you're out in public, because then people are like, they think that's wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking."

Kelly Clarkson shares two children with ex Brandon Blackstock.