Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Kelly Clarkson believes 'spanking' kids is not bad: 'Tricky thing'

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Kelly Clarkson once raised eyebrows after admitting she does not mind spanking her kids.

Speaking on Atlanta Radio station 94.1 in 2018, the host shared: "I'm not above a spanking, which people aren't necessarily into.

"I don't mean hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking."

Sharing about her own childhood, she added: "My parents spanked me, and I did fine in life, and I feel fine about it, and I do that as well.

"That's a tricky thing, when you're out in public, because then people are like, they think that's wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking."

Kelly Clarkson shares two children with ex Brandon Blackstock.

