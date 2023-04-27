 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Kate Middleton ‘will surely’ have baby no. 4 on the way

Experts believe there is ‘no way’ Kate Middleton won’t have baby number four, given how she’s blossomed into the maternal role.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe made these admissions and claims.

Mr Larcombe’s thoughts on Kate Middleton’s potential fourth child was shared with Closer.

In the midst of this chat, he claimed, “I think becoming a mum has been the making of Kate. You can see when she works with kids, she looks at home and relaxed. And I think her role as a mum with her three children is something the public love.”

“I certainly think she’ll have another baby – there was always talk of four, and there were rumours that the couple were trying for another in the autumn.”

“She and William, and their little family, are the image that I think the royals would do best putting forward. I think they are the future of the monarchy.”

