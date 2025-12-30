King Charles puts spotlight on doctors behind his health in new year honours

Earlier this December, King Charles delivered some reassuring news about his health, revealing that his cancer treatment will be scaled back in the new year due to early detectio and sticking closely to his doctors’ instructions.

Now, the King has turned the spotlight onto the medical team who helped make that possible and the New Year Honours list gives a glimpse into just how much he values them.

The honours, released on Monday, saw three of His Majesty’s doctors appointed Lieutenants of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for their dedicated service.

Eye surgeon Professor Philip Anthony Bloom, travelling physician Professor Charles Deakin, and plastic surgeon Simon Eccles all received the royal nod, marking the rare public acknowledgment of the team behind the monarch’s health.

Professor Bloom’s recognition is especially notable. Back in July, the King’s eye appeared red and irritated during a state visit from President Macron, sparking some concern.

While the redness was later attributed to a harmless burst blood vessel medically called a subconjunctival haemorrhage, it seems Charles made sure to thank the expert who tended to him.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition usually clears on its own in a couple of weeks, but it’s clear the King appreciated Bloom’s steady hand at the time.

Plastic surgeon Simon Eccles also received a nod, though the details of his royal duties remain under wraps.

Eccles, a senior consultant specialising in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery of the face, nose, and eyelids, likely provided discreet care over the years, underscoring the personal nature of royal medicine.

Professor Charles Deakin, a specialist in resuscitation, major trauma, and pre-hospital care, rounds out the trio.