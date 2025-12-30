Prince William's salary in 2025: How much the Prince of Wales earns annually

The future king rakes in millions monthly for his family, including wife Princess Kate and their three kids

Prince William doesn’t have a traditional job or salary, but he still managed to rake in millions this year.

According to People magazine, the Prince of Wales received roughly $30 million in income in 2025 — but how did he do it? Unlike a conventional salary, William’s income is tied directly to the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate established in 1337 by King Edward III to fund the heir to the throne. William, 44, inherited the Duchy when his father, King Charles III, ascended the throne in 2022.

The Duchy of Cornwall’s Integrated Annual Report for 2025 published back in June revealed a distributable surplus of £22.9 million, or about $30.9 million, for the 2024–2025 financial year. That figure represents Prince William’s second year as Duke of Cornwall and covers official duties, charitable work, and private expenses for William, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

When Queen Elizabeth died, a royal source said Prince William was “fully immersing himself” in his new role. Since then, he has made regular visits across the estate, including a May 2024 overnight trip to Newquay to view an innovative Duchy housing project aimed at tackling homelessness.

The report also highlighted the future king's expanding responsibilities, from becoming patron of The Football Association to taking on new patronages with the Welsh Guards Charity and the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association. Looking ahead, the Duchy remains focused on “becoming a net zero estate by the end of 2032,” underscoring the long-term vision tied to William’s leadership.