Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal reaches Cabinet Office

Andrew's scandal has taken a surprising turn as key details about the former Duke of York vanished just before they were formally made public, according to a new report.

The former prince's scandal has engulfed the government office as his downfall continues.

The Cabinet Office has been accused of a royal cover-up after files concerning King Charles' younger brother were mysteriously removed from the National Archives.

As reported by GB News, government papers from 2004 and 2005 covering Andrew's travel arrangements were released under a rolling 20-year release to the archives in Kew.

Several Media were initially provided with a version containing meeting minutes about travel arrangements for various royals, including Fergie's ex-husband Andrew, the then-Duke of York.

Those minutes were later redacted before the full files were made public.

However, reacting to reports, officials claimed the removal was an "administrative error" and said the documents were never meant for release.

A spokesman said: "All records are managed in line with the requirements of the Public Records Act. Any release is subject to an extensive review process, including engaging expert stakeholders."

Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, argued: "There should be no royal exemption at all. But this exemption surely doesn't apply to Andrew now he's no longer a royal."

"The most likely reason for this attempt to stop disclosure is pressure from the Palace. The royals have sought to keep everything under wraps when it comes to Andrew, not to protect him but to protect themselves," claimed the group's chief.

The group urged to release the documents without fear or favour to allow the public to make informed judgments about the royals, claiming: "The royals are one of the most secretive institutions in the UK."

Author of Entitled Andrew Lownie blasted the decision, calling it an "odd behaviour."

"It is interesting as to why they are taking this stuff out - there's nothing embarrassing there. It plays to my experience that everything to do with Andrew is being held up, " Lownie said.

In 2023, he revealed that various files about the disgraced ex-Duke will not be released until 2065, in what he then called a "continuing cover-up".