Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage 'under strain' as clash over UK return intensifies

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's UK showdown: Sussexes clash over return intensifies

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry a new tenssion as she resists demand to return to the UK, and the couple's argument reaches to boiling point.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be having intense talks over their UK plans as Harry is desperate to make peace with his royal relatives.

The Montecito-based couple have been clashing over a potential return to the UK, which is said to be causing tension, according to the sources.

"Their marriage is under strain, not because of a lack of love, but because of opposing fears," a source told Closer.

They went on to explain, "Harry is begging to come home. He talks about the UK constantly. He knows his father is ill and he feels time slipping away. For him, 2026 feels urgent,"

Meanwhile, Meghan allegedly still links the UK with unhappiness, fear and anxiety.

"She is equally determined not to be rushed back into a country she associates with pain, scrutiny and unfinished business. She doesn’t want to put herself back in that place and feels cross that it’s back on the table," they added.

It comes amid reports that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents are living increasingly separate lives, with LA-born Meghan immersing herself in Hollywood again as she focuses on Netflix projects and the expansion of her ‘As Ever’ lifestyle brand.

On teh other hand, Harry has appeared less focused, after stepping back from his Sentebale charity in March amid reports of a fallout with its staff.

Harry, whose new home in Portugal with Meghan is expected to be their European base, is intent on prioritising his family relations.

He's more optimistic about peace with the Britons after his security level is set to be reviewed by the Home Office. A decision is expected in January.

The latest develovment left Meghan worried. She fears that if the security issue is resolved, the expectation will be that she has no reason left to say no.

They added: "She’s not sure she’s ready for that – emotionally or psychologically."

The UK return is affecting their relationship as Meghan doesn’t even want it as a topic of conversation, while Harry thinks differently as he sees his children's future in Britain.

The Duchess knows next year Harry may win his battle for a security arrangement, which will remove the single biggest practical barrier to his return to his homeland.