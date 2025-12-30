Prince William, Princess Kate unveil 'favourite' moments of 2025

From Holocaust Memorial Day to Trooping the Colours, here are William and Kate's 2025 highlights

Prince William and Princess Kate are closing out 2025 by taking a walk down memory lane.

On Tuesday, December 30, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram account to unveil a collection of unseen photos that highlight their “favourite” moments from throughout the year. The recap featured one standout moment from each month and offered a rare behind-the-scenes look at their royal work and family life.

“Some unseen favourites from 2025,” the caption read, before walking followers through a month-by-month timeline of key engagements.

January marked a solemn moment as the couple commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day. February focused on Kate’s visit to an Action for Children Mother and Baby Unit inside HMP Styal, while March saw her attending the Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade.

In April, the Prince and Princess travelled to the Isles of Mull and Iona as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. May highlighted a milestone moment for the couple’s heir, with Prince George joining dad Prince William to speak with veterans during the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

June featured a royal gathering at Trooping the Colour alongside King Charles and Princess Anne. July captured Kate presenting Jannik Sinner with the men’s singles Wimbledon Championship trophy.

The summer continued with Kate launching animated films through The Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood in August. September showed the couple approaching Marine One as President Trump landed in Windsor ahead of the US State Visit.

October included Prince William’s audience with Estonian President Alar Karis, while November spotlighted his volleyball game on Copacabana Beach ahead of the 2025 Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro.

December rounded out the year with a festive appearance at The Welsh Guard Christmas party at Combermere Barracks, bringing the couple’s reflective look at 2025 full circle.