Prince William argues King over new disaster move: ‘it would hurt everyone’

King Charles and Prince William have seemed to found themselves in tough spot once again as the father and son hold strong views, completely different, on a crucial matter.

The monarch had taken a landmark decision this year against his disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, by severing all royal connection to him following the humiliating Jeffery Epstein link and appalling allegations against him.

Prince William had strongly supported his father’s decision from behind the scenes, and the two reportedly agreed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would not suffer the brunt of their parent’s disgraceful actions.

While it all appeared to have went well on Christmas day, there had been tensions simmering behind the scenes, according to a Hollywood and royal insider, Rob Shuter.

He cited ‘multiple sources’ sources in his substack that the Prince of Wales, who holds a soft corner for his cousins, had advised the King against bringing the York sisters at Sandringham as the timing was the worst.

“William said it was a disaster waiting to happen,” one court insider revealed. “He argued the timing was toxic and that it would hurt everyone involved — especially the sisters.”

The courtiers believe that the fresh feud is more serious than anything before and the King is not happy about being told what to do.

“Charles doesn’t like being told what not to do,” another source said. “This quickly became about authority. He made the call even knowing William objected.”

Reports have previously claimed that Charles does not appreciate when it is suggested that William is pulling the strings of his decisions and that he has more power even before being crowned. He is more than stern to assert that he is making his own decisions and that it is his word that is final.