Prince Harry forced to cut off King Charles from Archie, Lilibet: Painful split

Prince Harry may have moved on from royal duties, but his heart still remains with his family as he truly loves the idea of reconciliation with his royal relatives.

The Duke of Sussex is forced to keep his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet away from their grandfather King Charles even though he wants them to know about their royal relatives.

It emerges after King Charles gave the latest update on his health, announcing that his treatment will be ‘reduced’ and move ‘into a precautionary phase’ next year.

Harry, the British monarch's youngest child, wants to take his kids to the UK, where he was born and raised. His desire to build bridges with the royal family has intensified.

A royal source told Closer, "Harry’s heartbreak is real.

"He believes his children deserve to know where he comes from, and to know their grandfather."

However, Meghan is accused of creating hurdle as she has different views about a UK return and reconciliation with her in-laws.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have no relationship with either of their grandfathers, King Charles or Thomas Markle, and that reality is weighing heavily on both parents.

The insiders went on to claim: "For Harry, that reality is devastating.

"He knows there may not be many more chances to sit with his father without lawyers, aides or agendas hovering nearby."

The Duke's biggest fear is that Archie and Lilibet may grow up knowing their grandfather only through photographs and stories.

It's not wrong to say that the situation has left Harry torn between loyalty to his wife and his relationship with the royals.