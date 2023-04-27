As custodian of House, I am responsible to tell SC about members' sentiments: NA speaker

 
pakistan
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presiding over session of the lower house of Parliament. — Twitter
  • NA speaker says "there is no doubt that Parliament is supreme."
  • Ashraf says it was not right if institutions exceed their limits and transcend others’.
  • Stresses that political matters should not go to the Supreme Court or any court.

Following his letter to the chief justice, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf believes that as the custodian of the House, it was his responsibility to put the sentiments of the members before the Supreme Court.

The NA speaker, who urged the judges against involvement in politics in his letter to the chief justice, has said that he reflected the thoughts of the members of Parliament in the missive.

“There is no doubt that Parliament is supreme. I have represented the sentiments of elected members of Pakistan,” Ashraf said in a recent interview.

The NA speaker said that his aim was to find a way out of the crisis country was going through currently.

“I wrote that the Supreme Court has exceeded its bounds. I said that Parliament gives permission for financial matters, not the government,” said Speaker Ashraf.

The NA speaker further stated that it was not correct to ask the State Bank of Pakistan or any other institution to give money. It was not right if the institutions exceed their limits and enter others’ bounds.

He said that there was chaos and uncertainty in the country. The whole society is under the influence of rumours, which was an unfortunate situation, he added.

Ashraf was of the view that everyone should think about the supremacy of the Constitution and the interest of the country.

“The Constitution is very clear that the power rests only with the parliament,” he said, adding that the politicians should solve the political issues by themselves.

He said that whenever a political issue was taken to the court, it affected the respect of the court as well.

“The court has rightly said that the political problem should be solved by sitting together,” Ashraf said, while stressing that political matters should not go to the Supreme Court or any court.

He concluded by saying that the Parliament has always played a motherly role. If the Parliament was not given respect, the whole society will fall apart, Ashraf added.

