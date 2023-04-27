 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has a ‘game afoot’: ‘Whatever she might have been cooking up’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Experts have started to question Meghan Markle’s motives for appearing in public ‘so out of the blue’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations against Prince Harry.

She believes, “Could the fact that the Suits actress has suddenly emerged from her mysterious Montecito chrysalis have anything to do with the fact that back in the UK the King and his wife Queen Camilla are busy practising not falling over while wearing their bulky crowns ahead of their coronation? An event that the Duchess won’t be attending?”

“What will be interesting to see is that now Meghan has returned to the spotlight, will we finally see whatever she might have been cooking up? A new TV show? Podcast? Or given her sudden Kardashian-Jenner proximity, lip kit? And quite how much will all of this detract from the historic goings on over the Pond?”

“To borrow from Sherlock Holmes, the game is afoot,” he added before concluding.

More From Royals:

Inside the once friendly bond between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry video

Inside the once friendly bond between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
Prince Harry will be forgiven despite behaving ‘badly’: ‘He’s blood after all’ video

Prince Harry will be forgiven despite behaving ‘badly’: ‘He’s blood after all’
Meghan leaked letter written to Charles to create distraction from coronation? video

Meghan leaked letter written to Charles to create distraction from coronation?

Here’s what Camilla said on her and King Charles’ 18th wedding anniversary

Here’s what Camilla said on her and King Charles’ 18th wedding anniversary
Kate Middleton ‘as worshipped as Diana’: ‘Meghan could never’ video

Kate Middleton ‘as worshipped as Diana’: ‘Meghan could never’
William wants to hit back at Harry’s allegations like stepbrother Tom?

William wants to hit back at Harry’s allegations like stepbrother Tom?
Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation

Queen Camilla’s hairstylist laid bare her beauty prep for upcoming Coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘phone hacking case’ receives another ‘troubling’ blow video

Prince Harry’s ‘phone hacking case’ receives another ‘troubling’ blow

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Prince Harry: ‘He absolutely hates him’ video

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Prince Harry: ‘He absolutely hates him’
King Charles ‘too old’ to make his mark: ‘Desperate to succeed’ video

King Charles ‘too old’ to make his mark: ‘Desperate to succeed’
King Charles’ to ‘fend off criticism’ from Prince Harry till his last breath video

King Charles’ to ‘fend off criticism’ from Prince Harry till his last breath
‘Duke of Delusion’ Prince Harry’s ‘unleashed a series of twisted grenades’ video

‘Duke of Delusion’ Prince Harry’s ‘unleashed a series of twisted grenades’