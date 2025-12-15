King Charles set to hug Archie, Lilibet as Harry's protection decision looms

Prince Harry's potential security deal in the UK could spark hope for King Charles to hug his grandchildren, Prince Achie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex, currently living in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, will have no excuse to deprive his dad to meet his grandchildren after his demand of police protection in the UK is met.

Harry has decided to return to the UK and Meghan is not in a position to create any hurdle in his way to the royal family.

Some speculate that the Duke's move may strain his relationship with his partner, who has built a life in California and has little appetite for a return.

It emerges amid reports that the UK Home Office has ordered a new threat assessment Harry, sparking hopes of a reunion with the royals.

Harry's taxpayer-funded police protection could make it safer for him to bring his family, including Archie and Lilibet, back to the UK.

The monarch, who's currently battling cancer at the age of 77, hasn't seen his grandchildren since June 2022.

King Charles III's youngest son Harry's taxpayer-funded protection was withdrawn after a 2020 assessment lowered his risk category, leaving him with a pay-as-you-go model requiring the Metropolitan Police to conduct a review 30 days before any visit.

William's brother challenged the decision during a High Court battle earlier this year but lost, prompting him to condemn what he called a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up."

According to new reports, The Home Office has now ordered the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) to commission a fresh review of Harry's situation, with its Risk Management Board understood to be gathering evidence from police, government departments and Harry's own team.