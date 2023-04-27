 
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Meghan Markle is looking ‘the fool’ for not ‘coming clean’

Meghan Markle’s ‘firestorm’ about racism and unconscious bias has come under fire for being absolute ‘BS’.

Sky News contributor Megyn Kelly issued these claims and allegations.

She believes, “It is unbelievable how she [Meghan] created this whole racial firestorm for the Royal Family.”

“She sat with Oprah, she clearly injected the issue of race…it turned out to be BS.”

This revelation has come shortly after some correspondence between King Charles emerged, where he addressed unconscious bias, and sparked a response by Meghan and Harry.

