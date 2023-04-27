 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
APP

Pakistan, China reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation

APP

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang. — Radio Pakistan/File
  • PM Shehbaz reiterates Islamabad’s unstinting support to Beijing. 
  • Congratulates to Li Qiang over his appointment as prime minister.
  • Two leaders take stock of bilateral cooperation, including CPEC.

All-weather friends — Pakistan and China — on Thursday reiterated their resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in all spheres so as to realise shared objectives of benefiting the people of their countries, while also contributing to regional peace, prosperity and stability.

The development came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has always characterised Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

During the phone call, PM Shehbaz extended his warm congratulations on the Chinese premier’s recent election to this high office, which reflected the deep-seated trust of the Chinese nation and confidence in him, stemming from his many achievements in public service.

He appreciated China’s peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace and stability, and was confident that China would continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernisation and rejuvenation.

Premier Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s unstinting support to China on its core issues, including the “One China” policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea. He expressed Pakistan’s sincere gratitude for China’s principled position on the Kashmir dispute, and support for Pakistan on core issues.

PM Qiang appreciated Pakistan’s support for China and reaffirmed China’s continuing support to Pakistan’s national development, sovereignty and territorial integrity. As an all-weather friend, China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times, he added.

Recalling the prime minister’s visit to China in November 2022 and wide-ranging conversations with President Xi Jinping and the Chinese leadership, the two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation in key areas, including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

