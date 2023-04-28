 
Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' to get another sequel?

'Cocktail' is directed by Homi Adajania

Cocktail director Homi Adajania recently opened up if he will be making the film’s sequel or not.

Homi added: “Never Ever. I never want to do something that I can do. It never interests me. If you look at my little filmography - it's quite a schizophrenic one. I remember a DOP was telling me, it’s like different people have made each film - whether its Angrezi Medium, Being Cyrus, Cocktail, Finding Fanny, and now Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. I love that about myself.”

He went on to say: “The only constant we have in our life is change, and a lot of people fight change, but I embrace it. I love the fact that we change, that’s what keeps our life exciting and not monotonous, and we change as people. So every time I make a film it's not the same person making that film. Another thing that draws me into this space is that I love to do something I am scared to do. So that is definitely my go to.”

As per Pinkvilla, Angrezi Medium director also spoke about collaborating with Deepika once again. He stated: “No, we haven’t discussed that. We would love to collaborate at some point, but that’s done. It was great for what it was. There is so much more we can do and she is so talented. I am sure we would collaborate when we have the right material, when we know we both will be able to optimize our talents and create something magical together.”

Cocktail is one of the super hit films of Bollywood released in 2012. Besides Deepika Padukone, it also featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani and Randeep Hooda. 

