Friday Apr 28, 2023
Pat Boone says he had a 'bone to pick' with Elton John

Pat Boone reminisced about an old confrontation with Elton John in a recent interview
Pat Boone, American singer, actor and composer, recently took a trip down memory lane and revealed that he and Sir Elton John once had a matter to settle.

The 88 year old icon, who is celebrating the 70th anniversary of his career in show business, told Fox News Digital that during his memorable encounter with Sir Elton, he confronted him over similarities in the falsetto "la-la-la" hooks in both his 1962 song Speedy Gonzales and the Elton's 1972 hit Crocodile Rock.

He recalls, "I said, ‘Sir Elton, I have a little bone to pick with you,’"

The Lover’s Lane singer continued, "And he looked at me with a guilty grin, and I said, ‘You know, I did a song called ‘Speedy Gonzales." [Boone began singing the 'Speedy Gonzales' hook ‘La la la la la la la la la’] And you used it.'

"And he said, ‘Yes, I used it in Crocodile Rock, and I thought you were going to sue me.’"

Here, Boone remarked that he actually had the opposite reaction than what Sir Elton expected.

"I said. ‘Sue you?’ You know, we performers, we're thrilled when somebody does something that we did. I was honored.'"

He then happily recalled Sir Elton saying, “I had all your records. I had Love letters in the Sand and April Love and all those songs”. 

