Saturday Apr 29, 2023
'Michael Keaton watched Batcave with wide eyes'

Michael Keaton returned to wear the Batman suit in The Flash after almost three decades; surely, things turned to emotional nostalgia.

Speaking to IGN, the filmmaker Andy Muschietti at CinemaCon 2023 for a special film screening in Las Vegas said the 71-year-old was filled with emotions when he entered the Batcave on the set.

"When [Keaton] arrived at the set, the Batcave was already finished, and it was lit and everything. He stayed like this [eyes wide] for a while. I didn't want to interrupt him," the director added.

“I just wanted for him to take it in. Who knows what was going on there? But something was going on there."

Muschietti added, "It was funny because at one point during the scene where we shot him in the full suit, he was like, 'Can you take a picture? It's for my grandson.' It was one of those moments where he really showed something was inside that was very emotional."

