Blake Lively confirms she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala

Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively confirmed that she will not be attending the Meta Gala this year.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, broke the news on Thursday, April 27, at the Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York, telling reporters that she will be supporting fashion’s biggest night from afar on May 1st, 2023.

“You will not,” the It Ends With Us actress, told reporters when they asked if fans will see her at the Meta Gala 2023. “But I will be watching.”

She then joked she will wear her 2022 Met Gala outfit “on my couch on Monday.”

Lively, who welcomed her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds in February this year, has served many memorable looks at the fashionable event.

Last year, the Age of Adaline star stunned in an Atelier Versace gown, complete with intricate details and an oversized bow. Paying an homage to New York City, in a striking transformation, Lively then untied the bow on the carpet to reveal green fabric representing the oxidising Statue of Liberty.

Lively also served as co-chair with Reynolds for the event for which the theme was “gilded glamour, white tie.”

Fans expressed their dismay over Lively skipping the event social media.

When E! news shared the news of Lively skipping the event on Instagram, fans went in a frenzy.

“But blake lively IS the met gala?” wrote one fan.

“Can we cancel the Met Gala then cos the queen @blakelively aint [sic] attending [crying emoji],” lamented another.

Another one quipped, “Can’t they just shift the day to her convenience [side-eye emoji]”

“But she's the queen of the met!!!” stated another user.

