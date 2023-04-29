'Star Wars' Damon Lindelof was 'forced' to exit project

Damon Lindelof revealed that he was booted out of the Star Wars universe, adding he did not leave by choice.

During an interview with Esquire, the director said, “I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe.”

“I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave."

Previously, the Watchmen writer roped Justin Britt-Gibson to help him complete the screenplay. However, the pair duo left the project in February.

But Lindelof said he was keen to work again in the sci-fi franchise if given the chance.

“Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Of course.”

“If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again,” he cheekily said. “Or again try, as Yoda would say.”

It is pertinent to mention that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight replaced the original writers. While the Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still attached to the project as a filmmaker.

The film will feature era 15, later the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where Daisy Ridley's Rey will reprise her character.