 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
HSHaider Sherazi
|
Web Desk

Centre distances itself from raid on Elahi’s residence, blames Punjab govt

By
HSHaider Sherazi
|
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

PTI and PML-N delegations hold second round of talks on Friday, April 29, 2023, in this still taken from a video.  — Geo.tv via Haider Sherazi
PTI and PML-N delegations hold second round of talks on Friday, April 29, 2023, in this still taken from a video.  — Geo.tv via Haider Sherazi

  • Ishaq Dar holds important meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
  • Dar tells Qureshi he will inform his leaderhship of PTI's reservations.
  • PM Shehbaz condemns raid on PTI leader’s residence, says Ch Salik.

The federal government Saturday distanced itself from a late-night raid at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi's residence in Lahore, blaming the Punjab caretaker set-up for the incident.

A heavy contingent of Punjab Police Friday night stormed Elahi's residence to arrest him, drawing strong criticism from the party, which has been voicing concerns against the arrests of its workers and leaders.

The more than six-hour-long police action came to a halt after Sohail Zafar Chattha, the Director General of Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), left the scene along with the police contingent.

In this regard, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held an important meeting with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also spearheading negotiations with the ruling alliance to evolve consensus on holding elections across the country on the same date.

Dar expressed regret over the raid on the PTI president’s house and violation of the sanctity of chadar and char dewari — a phrase used to describe family’s dignity.

During the meeting, Qureshi apprised Dar of the sentiments of the family of Elahi regarding the “illegal attack” at their residence.

“The federal government has nothing to do with the attack on the house of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi,” Dar was quoted as saying in the meeting.

The finance minister added that the raid was conducted by the Punjab caretaker government.

Dar said he would inform the ruling alliance's leadership about the reservations of the PTI regarding the police action and would get back to the opposition party on the matter soon.

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal criticised the PTI leaders for “using women and children” as a shield to evade arrest.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan", the federal minister said both PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Elahi were not arrested when police conducted a raid at their residence.

“We never used wheelchairs or cried on TV,” he said while criticising the PTI’s leaders for raising hue and cry over arrests.

He said PML-N leaders — including its supremo Nawaz Sharif — faced "bogus cases and political victimisation" during the tenure of the PTI-led government.

Speaking on the same programme, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PML-Q leader and the nephew of Elahi, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the police raid in a phone call with him.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan sees 'ill intentions' behind PDM's bid to hold polls post-budget

Imran Khan sees 'ill intentions' behind PDM's bid to hold polls post-budget
Sindh to appeal Khairpur teacher's acquittal in child abuse case

Sindh to appeal Khairpur teacher's acquittal in child abuse case
Only parliament has power to rewrite Constitution: NA speaker

Only parliament has power to rewrite Constitution: NA speaker
Truck art exhibition showcases Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes in China

Truck art exhibition showcases Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes in China
Ministry abolishes weekly offs for officials to accelerate Hajj preparations

Ministry abolishes weekly offs for officials to accelerate Hajj preparations
Karachi's population rises to 'over 17.4 million'

Karachi's population rises to 'over 17.4 million'
SC to resume hearing petitions challenging act regulating CJP’s powers

SC to resume hearing petitions challenging act regulating CJP’s powers
Milkar.com: Pakistan’s 'Uber' for Community Service

Milkar.com: Pakistan’s 'Uber' for Community Service

Imran Khan more difficult to deal with than Shehbaz Sharif: US senator

Imran Khan more difficult to deal with than Shehbaz Sharif: US senator
Audio leak allegedly features ex-CJP Nisar’s son arguing over his cut in PTI ticket deal

Audio leak allegedly features ex-CJP Nisar’s son arguing over his cut in PTI ticket deal
Third batch of stranded Pakistanis in war-hit Sudan reaches Karachi

Third batch of stranded Pakistanis in war-hit Sudan reaches Karachi

COAS Asim Munir vows to 'further solidify' bond between army and people video

COAS Asim Munir vows to 'further solidify' bond between army and people