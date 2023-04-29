LHC moved against late-night police raid at Parvez Elahi’s residence

The picture shows police operation being carried out at former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's residence in Lahore on April 28, 2023. — Twitter screengrab/@MoonisElahi

Police fail to arrest Parvez Elahi in hours-long operation.

Petition asks court to bar police action till expiration of bail.

Police arrest 19 people on charges of terrorism during raid.

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's son on Saturday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the late-night raid at his father's Lahore residence.

A heavy contingent of Punjab Police Friday night raided Elahi's residence to arrest him, drawing strong criticism from the party, which has been voicing concerns against the arrests of its workers and leaders.

The hours-long police action came to a halt after Sohail Zafar Chattha, the Director General of Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), left the scene along with the police contingent.

The police also arrested 19 people on the charges of terrorism and upon resistance during the raid, according to the first information report (FIR). "The ACE team carried out a raid at Parvez Elahi's house in a bid to arrest him," said the FIR.

It added that about 40-50 people present inside the residence pelted stones and resorted to violence. The FIR also said that the people also threw petrol bombs at the police during which Elahi escaped from his house.

Meanwhile, Rasikh Elahi, in his petition made the Punjab government, ACE and inspector general (IG) of Punjab parties, urging the court to intervene.



The petition termed the late-night raid "illegal and a violation of fundamental rights". It added that the court had granted bail in the anti-corruption case till May 6.

The petition also requested the court to pass an order "to clear the Zahoor Ellahi Road from the illegal occupation of police and direction to be issued to respondents to vacate the house of petitioner and if there is any FIR against the petitioner that should be brought before this Honourable Court."

It further requested the court to ensure the fundamental rights of the petitioner and direct be issued to stop the raid/operation and not arrest Elahi till the expiry of his bail.

Rasikh also requested the court to take action against those involved in the "illegal raid and have misused their powers and violated the fundamental rights of the petitioner."