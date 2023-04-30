Real Madrid's Luka Modric could recover faster than expected

Luka Modric during a match between Croatia and France at Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia on June 6, 2022. — Reuters

Real Madrid’s veteran midfielder Luka Modric — who suffered a thigh injury last week — may return to the field sooner than expected, according to Sport Klub.

Modric, according to Sport Klub, met with a specialist in Belgrade, Serbia. This specialist was helping the midfielder treat his muscle injury and he is now expected to recover faster than expected.

According to Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Friday, Modric could miss the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6.

Ahead of Madrid's LaLiga game against Almeria on Saturday Ancelotti told reporters: "He had an injury in the match against Girona and is out of action."

"It's pending evolution and we don't know if he will be fit for the Copa match. We are hurt and we hope he can recover soon to play in the important matches," the Madrid manager said.

Modric, 37, was on the field for a little over an hour in Real's 4-2 loss against Girona on Tuesday before being substituted.

It must be noted that the Los Blancos are looking to win the Copa del Rey for the 20th time in their history.

Ancelotti also provided an injury update about winger Vinicius Jr after the Brazilian suffered a knee injury during the La Liga match against Almeria on Saturday.

Vinicius was substituted in the 82nd minute of the match, which Madrid won 4-2 courtesy a hat-trick by Karim Benzema, but Ancelotti was hopeful that he will recover soon.

However, Vinicius will miss the next match against Real Sociedad after picking up a yellow card, which led to his second suspension of the season, against Almeria.

“He has had a blow to the knee, but it is nothing, I think in a couple of days he will recover well, he is sanctioned for the next game and he will be fine for the Cup final,” said the Madrid manager.

"It's quite surprising he has 10 yellows, not even the ugliest midfielder in La Liga has that many," added Ancelotti.

"He has to improve in some aspects but I think they´ve shown him too many yellows, and not enough for the kicks he´s been given."

Vinicius has directly contributed to 84 goals for Real Madrid since the start of 2021-22.

Real Madrid’s next match after the Sociedad clash is the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna. Three days after that they will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

During the match against Almeria, Benzema scored his hat-trick in the first half and Rodrygo added the fourth early in the second for Madrid, while Lazaro and Lucas Robertone scored for the visitors.