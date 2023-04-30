 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Azam Malik

WATCH: Imran Khan loses cool over ‘difficult question’ by disgruntled worker

By
Azam Malik

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

PTI chief Imran Khan is addressing workers via video link from Lahore — YouTube/GeoNews/Screengrab
PTI chief Imran Khan is addressing workers via video link from Lahore — YouTube/GeoNews/Screengrab

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan apparently lost his cool after a party worker asked a tough question during a live Q&A session dubbed as “Haqeqi Azadi Transmission” in Lahore.

In a viral video on social media, the deposed premier can be seen expressing displeasure after the disgruntled worker present outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore asked him via video link, “Whether there is justice in your [Imran Khan] party or not in Buner?”

PTI worker Sher Afzal complained that only two families have control over the party matters in the Buner district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“Speak quickly... you are taking a lot of time,” the PTI chief said in response to his query. “You have to answer this... how can I tell whether there is justice or not,” he added.

Instead of responding to his query, Imran instructed taking back the mic from the disgruntled worker.

He said this was not an appropriate time to ask such questions.

Imran told Faisal Javed that "Faisal ask someone else, it is not a question", on the instructions the microphone was taken from the worker.

More From Pakistan:

PTV launches streaming platform for nostalgic dramas

PTV launches streaming platform for nostalgic dramas
PM Shehbaz, Hina Rabbani Khar’s discussion on ties with US leaked

PM Shehbaz, Hina Rabbani Khar’s discussion on ties with US leaked
Sindh, New York set to take first step in developing sister-state relationship

Sindh, New York set to take first step in developing sister-state relationship
Extension in enumeration deadline vindicates MQM-P's stance: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Extension in enumeration deadline vindicates MQM-P's stance: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
President Alvi returns bill granting more powers to NAB chief video

President Alvi returns bill granting more powers to NAB chief
Karachi to witness 'medium to heavy rain' today

Karachi to witness 'medium to heavy rain' today

Elahi's arrest bid: 'Illegal action' won't be allowed, says Punjab caretaker CM

Elahi's arrest bid: 'Illegal action' won't be allowed, says Punjab caretaker CM
Fawad asks people to get ready for 'major movement' if talks fail

Fawad asks people to get ready for 'major movement' if talks fail
Lawyers warn of nationwide protest if SC stay on act limiting CJP powers not vacated

Lawyers warn of nationwide protest if SC stay on act limiting CJP powers not vacated
No veracity in reports claiming 'sale of Noor Jehan's meat': KMC

No veracity in reports claiming 'sale of Noor Jehan's meat': KMC
Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar confirms son's voice in leaked audio

Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar confirms son's voice in leaked audio
Imran Khan sees 'ill intentions' behind PDM's bid to hold polls post-budget

Imran Khan sees 'ill intentions' behind PDM's bid to hold polls post-budget