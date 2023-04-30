Music for Coronation Vivats for King Charles, Camilla released

Nearly a week before the coronation, Westminster Abbey on Sunday released the words and music of the Vivat acclamations which will be sung at the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday 6th May.



According to the royal church, the music has been released so that parish and cathedral choirs throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth can celebrate by including it in services over the Coronation weekend, if they so wish.

The Vivats are Latin acclamations with which the King’s Scholars of Westminster School have traditionally greeted kings and queens on their arrival at Westminster Abbey for their coronation.

The Abbey is the coronation church - 39 reigning monarchs have been crowned here since 1066.

The Coronation Vivats includes ‘Long live Queen Camilla! Long live King Charles!'