Thomas Markle says 'I'm Meghan Markle's hero': 'Suddenly thrown out'

Meghan Markle's father is urging the Duchess of Sussex to forgive him.



Speaking in a tell-all interview with Channel 7, the 78-year-old is begging his estranged daughter to take him back amid feud.

Alongside daughter Samantha Markle, Thomas expressed his wish to work out his 'differences' with Meghan,

He expressed: "I wish that we could sit down and talk. I wish we could work out our differences."

Adding: "She loved me. I’m her hero. And suddenly I was thrown out."



The interview comes a week before King Charles III's coronation, hyping up the momentum amid royalists.

Speaking to Oprah in 2021, Meghan Markle herself spoke of her father's betrayal, noting how he joined forces with the media to create fake headlines about her background and life.

"We called my dad and I asked him [about staging the photos] he said, 'No, absolutely not'.

"I said, 'I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,' and he wasn't able to do that."

She added: "I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can't imagine it. So it's hard for me to reconcile that."