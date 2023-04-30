 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Thomas Markle says 'I'm Meghan Markle's hero': 'Suddenly thrown out'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Meghan Markle's father is urging the Duchess of Sussex to forgive him.

Speaking in a tell-all interview with Channel 7, the 78-year-old is begging his estranged daughter to take him back amid feud.

Alongside daughter Samantha Markle, Thomas expressed his wish to work out his 'differences' with Meghan,

He expressed: "I wish that we could sit down and talk. I wish we could work out our differences."

Adding: "She loved me. I’m her hero. And suddenly I was thrown out." 

The interview comes a week before King Charles III's coronation, hyping up the momentum amid royalists.

Speaking to Oprah in 2021, Meghan Markle herself spoke of her father's betrayal, noting how he joined forces with the media to create fake headlines about her background and life.

 "We called my dad and I asked him [about staging the photos] he said, 'No, absolutely not'.

"I said, 'I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,' and he wasn't able to do that."

She added: "I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can't imagine it. So it's hard for me to reconcile that."

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung reveals her vital skincare tip
Meghan Markle father says she 'killed him' and 'mourned' in public video

Meghan Markle father says she 'killed him' and 'mourned' in public
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her one condition to join the group

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her one condition to join the group
Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Kep1er’s Bahiyyih share the experience of friends debuting

Le Sserafim’s Eunchae and Kep1er’s Bahiyyih share the experience of friends debuting
Travis Barker shares good news with fans

Travis Barker shares good news with fans

Stray Kids’ Felix and NCT’s Yuta have sweet interaction at Louis Vuitton show

Stray Kids’ Felix and NCT’s Yuta have sweet interaction at Louis Vuitton show
Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'

Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'
K-pop group Ateez will be returning with new music in June

K-pop group Ateez will be returning with new music in June
Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky undertake life-altering challenges for ‘Limitless’

Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky undertake life-altering challenges for ‘Limitless’
'Guardians' Dave Bautista gets thumbs-up from Kevin Feige

'Guardians' Dave Bautista gets thumbs-up from Kevin Feige
Mila Kunis addresses 'Fantastic Four' casting rumours

Mila Kunis addresses 'Fantastic Four' casting rumours