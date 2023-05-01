Prince Harry was disturbed what Queen 'would feel about' Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry was worried about introducing girlfriend Chelsy Davy to Queen Elizabeth II.



Writing in his memoir ‘Sprare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he was hesistant in marrying Chelsy because of her ‘carefree’ personality.

He pens: “I cherished Chels’s carefree and authentic spirit. She never worried about what other people thought. She wore short skirts and high boots, danced with abandon, drank as much tequila as I did, and I cherished all those things about her…but I couldn’t help worrying how Granny might feel about them.”

Harry adds how he was also worried what the British press will react to him dating the businesswoman, believing them not being able to accommodate her.

He adds: “Or the British public. And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change to accommodate them. I wanted so badly to be a husband, a father…but I just wasn’t sure. It takes a certain kind of person to withstand the scrutiny.”

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated for seven years before breaking up in 2021. The couple broke up due to the differences in their background and constant media pressure hounded on their romance. Harry went on to date model Cressida Bonas before finally tying the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018.