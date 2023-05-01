Prince Harry wants to 'follow his own line': 'The best way'

Prince Harry admits he was hesitant to become a jet pilot during his career in the army.



The Duke of Sussex admits he always wanted to worked in the field while he served in the military, unlike his ancestors and brother, Prince William.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he always wanted to do his ‘own thing’ the first time he decided to serve his country.

He pens: “I was always keen on following my own line, doing my own thing, but General Dannatt said this would be the best way. The only way. I’d be safer, so to speak, above the fray, among the clouds. So would everyone else serving with me.”

Harry continues: “How long until I can qualify as a pilot, General? About two years. I shook my head. Too long, sir. He shrugged. It takes what it takes. And for good reason. There was a great deal of schoolwork involved, he explained. Bloody hell. At every turn, life was determined to drag me back into a classroom.”

Prince Harry left the military after 10 years of service. The Duke turned to philanthropic work post his retirement.