Hina Rabbani to present Pakistan's view on Afghanistan in special envoys' meeting

Hina Rabbani attending Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan in Doha.

Meeting chaired by UN chief Antonio Guterres will continue till May 2.

Khar to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries.

Minister of State on Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is attending the Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha, Qatar, today (Monday) under the auspices of the United Nations.



"The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will present Pakistan’s perspective vis-à-vis Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners," a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

Chaired by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan will continue till Tuesday (May 2).

The meeting brings together major international and regional countries to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with a view toward constructive engagement, the MOFA said.

As per the statement, Khar would also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries on the sidelines of the meeting.

MOFA reaffirmed Pakistan's pledge to continue its support for all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

It may be noted that the Taliban, current rulers of Afghanistan are not invited to the meeting, the UN has confirmed.

"The secretary-general has not extended an invitation to the de facto authorities," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday.

Last week the United Nations had to stress that the meeting will not focus on the possible international recognition of the Taliban administration after comments by the deputy UN chief sparked concern and confusion.

The gathering in Qatar is instead intended to focus on reinvigorating "the international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on ... Afghanistan," Dujarric has said.

Guterres' deputy, Amina Mohammed, had suggested last week that the meeting in Doha "could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition."

