 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hina Rabbani to present Pakistan's view on Afghanistan in special envoys' meeting

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan at 20th Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers Dhaka, 27 July 2022 via video link. — INP/File
Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan at 20th Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers Dhaka, 27 July 2022 via video link. — INP/File

  • Hina Rabbani attending Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan in Doha.
  • Meeting chaired by UN chief Antonio Guterres will continue till May 2.
  • Khar to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries. 

Minister of State on Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is attending the Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha, Qatar, today (Monday) under the auspices of the United Nations.

"The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will present Pakistan’s perspective vis-à-vis Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners," a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

Chaired by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan will continue till Tuesday (May 2).

The meeting brings together major international and regional countries to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with a view toward constructive engagement, the MOFA said.

As per the statement, Khar would also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating countries on the sidelines of the meeting.

MOFA reaffirmed Pakistan's pledge to continue its support for all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

It may be noted that the Taliban, current rulers of Afghanistan are not invited to the meeting, the UN has confirmed. 

"The secretary-general has not extended an invitation to the de facto authorities," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday.

Last week the United Nations had to stress that the meeting will not focus on the possible international recognition of the Taliban administration after comments by the deputy UN chief sparked concern and confusion.

The gathering in Qatar is instead intended to focus on reinvigorating "the international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on ... Afghanistan," Dujarric has said.

Guterres' deputy, Amina Mohammed, had suggested last week that the meeting in Doha "could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition."

Additional input from Reuters

More From Pakistan:

How much did Fatima Bhutto spend on her beautiful wedding dress?

How much did Fatima Bhutto spend on her beautiful wedding dress?
Chaudhry Shujaat calls police action at his residence 'unacceptable'

Chaudhry Shujaat calls police action at his residence 'unacceptable'
PM's wife hails marriage of Fatima Bhutto and Graham as 'message of simplicity'

PM's wife hails marriage of Fatima Bhutto and Graham as 'message of simplicity'
US congressman concerned over 'human rights violations' in Pakistan video

US congressman concerned over 'human rights violations' in Pakistan
Imran Khan's return is being facilitated, Javed Latif claims

Imran Khan's return is being facilitated, Javed Latif claims
When is next rain spell expected in Karachi?

When is next rain spell expected in Karachi?

All Pakistanis will be evacuated from Sudan in next 48 hours: FO

All Pakistanis will be evacuated from Sudan in next 48 hours: FO
Three tourists die, four injured after jeep plunges into Neelum River in AJK

Three tourists die, four injured after jeep plunges into Neelum River in AJK
Sindh CM expresses 'strong reservation' regarding census activity

Sindh CM expresses 'strong reservation' regarding census activity
Official challenges unlawful appointments in ECP

Official challenges unlawful appointments in ECP
In a first, Islamabad mosque sets up free-of-charge marriage hall for needy families

In a first, Islamabad mosque sets up free-of-charge marriage hall for needy families
Labour Day message: PM Shehbaz hails workers as central to economic growth

Labour Day message: PM Shehbaz hails workers as central to economic growth