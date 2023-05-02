SC resumes hearing on plea challenging law clipping CJP's powers

(Clockwise) CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Ayesha A Malik, and Justice Shahid Waheed. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court resumed hearing on the petitions challenging the law clipping the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

An eight-member larger bench of the apex court headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed is hearing the case.



At the outset of the hearing, CJP Bandial remarked that the bench will hear everyone after Attoreny General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan shared that some parties in the case would like to address the bench via video link.



The top judge observed in the petition that important points including the independence of judiciary have been pointed out in the case and as “one of a kind”.

“Our stay order of the last hearing is in place. Law related to the Supreme Court rules is very clear,” said CJP Bandial.

He also directed all parties in the case to submit written arguments in the case and summoned the minutes of the day Parliament passed legislation on the issue.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, which is aimed at regulating the powers of the CJP, was approved by the Parliament during a joint sitting on April 10.

The National Assembly, on April 21, notified the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 as an act.

The bill's implementation was halted by the same bench hearing the case today.

The top court, during the last hearing of the case on April 13, had stopped the implementation of the law observing that if the law received the assent of the president, the bill would not be acted upon in any manner till further order.



“The moment that the Bill receives the assent of the President or (as the case may be) it is deemed that such assent has been given, then from that very moment onwards and till further orders, the Act that comes into being shall not have, take or be given any effect nor be acted upon in any manner,” read the nine-page interim order issued on April 13.

In its order, the bench stated that the facts and circumstances presented here are extraordinary both in import and effect.