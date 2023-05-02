 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Judiciary's accountability sought on Nawaz, Gilani’s disqualification as PM

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks on the floor of the National Assembly in Islamabad, on May 2, 2023, in this screengrab taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks on the floor of the National Assembly in Islamabad, on May 2, 2023, in this screengrab taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

In a hard-hitting speech, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that the judiciary should be made accountable for disqualifying former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani from holding public office.

He blasted the judiciary while addressing the National Assembly session. 

Asif's statement came hours after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the political parties wanted to “pick and choose" the bench for "desired judgements". 

The top judge passed the remarks as the Supreme Court resumed hearing the petitions challenging the law clipping his office's powers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif stepped down as the prime minister in July 2017 after being disqualified from holding public office by the top court in a landmark decision on the infamous Panama Papers case.

Announcing its historic verdict, the five-member bench unanimously disqualified the three-time prime minister for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nominations papers for the 2013 General Election, stating that this meant he was not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’, as per the Constitution.

Similarly, the apex court, in June 2012, had disqualified Pakistan Peoples Party’s Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as the prime minister in the NA Speaker ruling case.

"Yousuf Raza Gilani is disqualified from membership of parliament from April 26, the date of his conviction. He has also ceased to be the prime minister of Pakistan," said then-chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, reading the order.

More to come... 

More From Pakistan:

Bushra Bibi to 'file criminal case' against Maryam over corruption allegations

Bushra Bibi to 'file criminal case' against Maryam over corruption allegations
Ahead of make-or-break talks, Sanaullah says elections on May 14 ‘impossible’

Ahead of make-or-break talks, Sanaullah says elections on May 14 ‘impossible’
LHC orders Imran Khan to join probe in all cases by May 5

LHC orders Imran Khan to join probe in all cases by May 5
LHC grants Parvez Elahi protective bail till May 15

LHC grants Parvez Elahi protective bail till May 15
Good news for Islamabad car owners

Good news for Islamabad car owners
Shahid Khaqan clarifies ‘corruption in Punjab flour scheme' statement

Shahid Khaqan clarifies ‘corruption in Punjab flour scheme' statement
Political parties want to ‘pick and choose’ benches for desired decisions: CJP

Political parties want to ‘pick and choose’ benches for desired decisions: CJP
Justice Isa 'skips' CJP Bandial's Eid dinner

Justice Isa 'skips' CJP Bandial's Eid dinner
Despite hopelessness, will sit on negotiations table with good intention: Qureshi

Despite hopelessness, will sit on negotiations table with good intention: Qureshi
LHC rejects Parvez Elahi’s request to stop police from arresting him

LHC rejects Parvez Elahi’s request to stop police from arresting him
Lahore to become first Asian city to introduce environment-friendly roads

Lahore to become first Asian city to introduce environment-friendly roads
Karachi likely to receive 'light rain' in next 24 hours

Karachi likely to receive 'light rain' in next 24 hours