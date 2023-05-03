Military leadership briefs PM Shehbaz on security situation

(Left to right) Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and ISI Director General Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum.— ISPR/APP/File

COAS, ISI DG met PM at PM House, according to local media sources.

Source say PM apprised of measures against terrorism, border situation.

PM expressed satisfaction with professional affairs of army: sources.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on Tuesday, The News reported citing local media.

According to local media sources, during the meeting, the army chief and ISI DG briefed the prime minister on the security situation in the country.

Reportedly, PM Shehbaz was apprised of the recent measures against terrorism, including the border situation.

In the meeting, Shehbaz expressed satisfaction with the professional affairs of the Pakistan Army.

However, despite the media reports, the Prime Minister’s Office and the army’s media wing remained tight-lipped about the meeting.

Last week, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry — in a press conference — briefed the nation on the army’s efforts to root out terrorism from the country and situation at the borders — amongst other things.

The top military spokesperson said that the army is focused on rooting out terrorism from the country.

"Pakistan fought the war against terrorism for two decades. Every Pakistani soldier is devoted to faith and piety," he added.

"The contacts between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch [insurgent] organisations and foreign intelligence agencies have been proven."

The ISPR DG further said that 137 security officials have been martyred so far this year while 117 have been wounded. "The war against terrorism that Pakistan has fought is unprecedented and will continue till the last terrorist is eliminated."

He added, "Terrorist organisations and their facilitators' have no ideology, religion or faith. They attack mosques, police, religious scholars, mediapersons and citizens."

Moreover, regarding the situation at the country’s border, the army spokesperson said that around 3,141 kilometres-long border has been fenced along the frontiers with Afghanistan and Iran to prevent infiltration of terrorists.

He said 98% border with Afghanistan and 85% with Iran has been fenced, while 85% of forts along the Afghanistan frontier and 33% with Iran have been completed.

He stated that 65% of erstwhile tribal areas have been cleared of land mines.