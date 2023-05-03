 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
SDSports Desk

When will fans see Shahid Afridi in action again?

SDSports Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi poses with LLC cup after winning final on March 20, 2023. — LLC
In a delightful turn of events for fans, Pakistan's former captain Shahid Khan Afridi has recently revealed that fans will be able to see him in action in the upcoming months as the fan-favourite all-rounder plans to participate in a number of franchise cricket leagues.

During a show on a private channel, a fan asked when the player would be seen in action again.

Afridi responded: "I got an offer to play in the T10 league last year but I couldn't go there due to some personal commitments. This year if they offer me, I will play inshallah," he shared.

He further added that he would be playing in Canada T20 league, a league in America and Sindh Premier League (SPL). 

"You will see me in action inshallah," he added.

The former skipper shared that he is working on his fitness.

Recently, Afridi captained Asian Lions in Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Qatar. Under his leadership, Asian Lions won the tournament.

The explosive batter last featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2022. He played for Quetta Gladiators in the league. This year, no team picked him.

Later on, he featured in Kashmir Premier League (KPL) but couldn't play all the matches due to fitness issues.

The all-rounder is currently the ambassador of Sindh Premier League (SPL)'s first edition, scheduled to take place this year. This league aims to empower the young talent of Sindh. 

