 
menu menu menu
sports
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Shahid Afridi shares his 'biggest prison'

By
SDSports Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. — Instagram/safridiofficial
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. — Instagram/safridiofficial

Former Pakistan national side captain Shahid Afridi has recently shared what he thinks is the “biggest prison”.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi posted a picture of himself and his second youngest daughter — Asmara.

According to the tweet, the “biggest prison” for a person is a home where there is no peace.

In the caption of the picture he shared, Afridi wrote: “The biggest prison in the world is a home without Peace (Unknown). Blessed Sehri Hour.”

In the picture, Afridi is sitting on the lawn outside his home with his daughter in his lap. Both the father and daughter are facing away from the camera and seem to be looking up at the sky, enjoying a palpably delightful night.

The sky looks beautiful with the moon playing hide-and-seek with the clouds. In the click, we can see some beautiful green trees, adding to the beauty of the entire scene.

The ethereal beauty of the night seems to redouble with the fact that the picture is from Sehri time — one of the most special times for Muslims.

Afridi has never shied away from sharing his love for his family. Recently, he shared candid pictures of the birthday celebration of his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The event was marked with the traditional birthday cake-cutting ceremony, and the two cricketing icons snapped some adorable pictures together, which were later shared on social media by Afridi.

More From Sports:

Cody Ware's NASCAR career in limbo after arrest and suspension

Cody Ware's NASCAR career in limbo after arrest and suspension
‘Rotation policy’ vital for pacers ahead of World Cup: Umar Gul

‘Rotation policy’ vital for pacers ahead of World Cup: Umar Gul
'100mph at 100': Shoaib Akhtar stunned by elderly fast bowler

'100mph at 100': Shoaib Akhtar stunned by elderly fast bowler
Pakistan’s table tennis star Perniya Khan eyes Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan’s table tennis star Perniya Khan eyes Paris Olympics 2024
Pak vs NZ: Tickets for Karachi, Rawalpindi matches put on sale

Pak vs NZ: Tickets for Karachi, Rawalpindi matches put on sale
AC Hazim Bangwar reveals first look of new sports facility in Karachi's North Nazimabad

AC Hazim Bangwar reveals first look of new sports facility in Karachi's North Nazimabad

Giving up right to host 2023 Asia Cup not an option: Najam Sethi

Giving up right to host 2023 Asia Cup not an option: Najam Sethi
Masters 2023: Jon Rahm defeats Brooks Koepka,Phil Mickelson to clinch green jacket

Masters 2023: Jon Rahm defeats Brooks Koepka,Phil Mickelson to clinch green jacket
Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'

Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'
Former chief selector criticises PCB for resting 5 senior players during Afghanistan series

Former chief selector criticises PCB for resting 5 senior players during Afghanistan series
PSG bounce back, restore six-point lead on Ligue 1 table

PSG bounce back, restore six-point lead on Ligue 1 table
Elections for Fifa-appointed PFF to take place this year

Elections for Fifa-appointed PFF to take place this year