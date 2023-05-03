Belgrade school shooting leaves 8 children, guard dead

Police officers arrive following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade on May 3, 2023. — AFP

At least eight children and a security guard were killed in a mass shooting incident on Wednesday that took place at a school in Belgrade, Serbia, according to the police.

Authorities have highlighted that the mass shooting in Belgrade was carried out by a 14-year-old student from seventh grade who has been identified as "K.K".

Officials noted that the boy fired shots with his father's gun and is currently under arrest.

The causes of the mass shooting are yet to be ascertained in which a teacher and six other children were wounded.

Police said that the officers had responded to reports of a shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar school at around 8:40am local time Wednesday.

Milan Milosevic, a father of one of the students at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school, said his daughter “managed to escape” the shooting.

Ambulances and police officers arrive following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade on May 3, 2023. — AFP

He, while speaking with N1, said: "The suspect had fired first at the teacher and then the children who ducked under the desks," reported NBC.

"She said he was a quiet boy and a good student," he quoted his daughter.

Such kinds of mass shootings are very rare in Serbia and the broader Balkan region.

Serbian politician Miodrag Gavrilovic, while referring to the shooting, said: "I really don’t know what to say. This is a complete tragedy of a society. Aggression and violence is at every turn, but if the shooting happens in an elementary school..."

"I seriously fear for the consciousness of our children," the MP later wrote. "Well, that boy is only one year older than my son. I do not know. This tragedy deeply affected me personally."

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.