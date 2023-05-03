Priyanka Chopra boasts about being the only 'Millennium' Miss World

 
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines when she declared that she was the only "millennium" Miss World and that there would never be another like her.

Chopra, who was crowned Miss World in 2000, spoke about her experience in the pageant and how it had changed her life. She also talked about the significance of being the only Miss World to have won the title in the year 2000, which she called the "millennium" year.

In a recent interview, Chopra stated, "I was the first Indian to win Miss World after 20 years. And then to win it in the millennium year, it was a moment of pride for the entire country. I don't think there will be another Miss World like me."

Chopra's statement has received mixed reactions, with some praising her confidence and others calling her arrogant. 

Since winning the title, Chopra has gone on to achieve great success in Bollywood and Hollywood, becoming a household name in India and a global icon. She has also been an advocate for various causes, including education and women's empowerment.

