sports
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Nawaz taken to hospital after injury

Mohammad Nawaz walks off the pitch after getting injured during the third ODI against New Zealand in Karachi. — Twitter/@grassrootscric
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was taken to the hospital Wednesday after injuring his finger during the ongoing third ODI between the Green Shirts and New Zealand.

Daryl Mitchell hit Nawaz down the ground on the first ball of the 21st over. The Pakistan player was injured after his hand got hit by the ball in an attempt to stop it.

Footage showed Nawaz in visible pain and receiving immediate treatment. The player completed his over and was then taken off the ground.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared that Nawaz has now been taken to the hospital for an X-ray. A further update on his injury will be shared in due course.

While batting first in the third ODI, Pakistan scored 287-6 in 50 overs. Imam-ul-Haq scored 90 runs whereas Babar Azam contributed 54 runs.

When this story was filed, New Zealand were batting at 182-5 in 39 overs.

Nawaz's injury is the latest blow for the national side, who already lost Haris Sohail earlier. Sohail was injured during a practice session and was replaced by Iftikhar Ahmed for the last three ODIs in Karachi.

Pakistan lead the series 2-0. 

