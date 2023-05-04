Babar-Imam duo equals Younis-Yousuf's partnership record in ODIs

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (L) and Imam-ul-Haq run between the wickets during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 3, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq equalled Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf’s partnership record for Pakistan in One Day Internationals (ODIs).



Babar and Imam's partnership has been fantastic over the years in ODI cricket.

They have scored a lot of runs together and have now equaled the partnership record set by Yousuf and Younis — two cricket legends of Pakistan.

Nine times Babar and Imam scored a ton for the country similar to Yousuf and Khan' record.

Let's take a look at some other 100 partnerships for Pakistan (ODIs):

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf — eight times

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq — seven times

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman — six times

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saleem Malik — six times

Mohammad Yousuf, Shoaib Malik — six times

A day earlier, Pakistan registered their first ODI series win over New Zealand in 12 years with a hard-fought 26-run victory in the third match in Karachi on Wednesday.

Imam-ul-Haq scored a 107-ball 90 while Babar Azam made a 62-ball 54 for his 26th ODI half-century to guide Pakistan to 287-6 in their 50 overs.

Pakistan, who won the first two matches by five and seven wickets respectively in Rawalpindi, took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.



"It's always a relief when you win a series and it was a good team effort," said Babar. "We put (on) a good total and then (the) bowlers were outstanding.

"The focus is now to not relax and come out strongly for the next two matches and hopefully we can continue to give one hundred per cent."

The last two matches are on Friday and Sunday, also in Karachi.

Pakistan's last ODI series win over New Zealand was in 2011 and since then they had lost six of the seven series, with one drawn.