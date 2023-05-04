 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Pedro Pascal reveals meaning behind his famous red-carpet pose

The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal recently opened up about his anxiety while on the red carpet with fellow actor Bella Ramsey at an event in Los Angeles.

Bella Ramsey noticed Pascal's tendency to place his left hand on his torso during photos and mimicked the pose. Following which Pedro Pascal revealed that he does this because his anxiety manifests in that particular spot.

“You know why?” he says, taking a deep breath. “It’s because my anxiety is right here.” The young actress simply responds by leaning in for hug and nodding in comprehension.

Photos show that Pascal has been doing this pose for years, including at the recent Met Gala and with longtime friend Sarah Paulson. Experts say that accepting anxiety, as Pascal appears to be doing, is a healthy way to cope.

Earlier, it was reported that Pedro Pascal is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Gladiator sequel for Paramount during a break from ‘The Last of Us’.

His role in the Ridley Scott film is currently not known. But the film will follow the storyline of the original Gladiator - starring Russel Crowe and Jaoquin Phoenix- that won five Oscars, including Best Picture.

