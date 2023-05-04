 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s visa in the US ‘unlawful’ and ‘faulty’? ‘Deportation afoot'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Experts are starting to worry about the realities of Prince Harry’s US visa and how he may be forcibly deported after revelations about his documents come to light.

While it is unclear to the general public, what visa Prince Harry is living with, the Heritage Foundation believes ‘favoritism’ is afoot.

Even their court filings allege the same, and according to Newsweek, there is a ‘huge possibility’ that Prince Harry’s Spare could have influenced the visa office.

The documents claim, Spare has brought the “question of whether DHS's decision to admit the Duke of Sussex into the United States should be reconsidered in light of the Duke of Sussex's most recent admissions to the essential elements of numerous drug offenses both here and abroad.”

It also went on to say, “This is an action under the Freedom of Information Act to compel the production of information related to DHS's decisions to admit HRH Prince Henry Charles Albert David George of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kikell K.C.V.O. ('HRH' or 'Duke of Sussex') into the United States and to allow him to remain to date.”

Before concluding, it also pointed out how the media coverage over the issue has “directly surfaced questions regarding whether DHS is enforcing the law in a discretionary area consistently, impartially, or is showing favouritism.”

More From Royals:

Sharon Osbourne showers praises on ‘wonderful’ King Charles: ‘Great guy’

Sharon Osbourne showers praises on ‘wonderful’ King Charles: ‘Great guy’
Queen Camilla moved on 'pretty quickly' after Prince Harry bashed her in 'Spare' video

Queen Camilla moved on 'pretty quickly' after Prince Harry bashed her in 'Spare'
Meghan Markle eyeing similar career as Oprah Winfrey in media? video

Meghan Markle eyeing similar career as Oprah Winfrey in media?
Prince Harry slapping King Charles with a ‘middle finger’ video

Prince Harry slapping King Charles with a ‘middle finger’
Kate Middleton to add ‘personal style’ in ‘statement’ Coronation gown video

Kate Middleton to add ‘personal style’ in ‘statement’ Coronation gown
Queen Camilla promises to be ‘most watched female royal’ during Coronation video

Queen Camilla promises to be ‘most watched female royal’ during Coronation
Kate Middleton’s style choice for Coronation a ‘rejection of her job’ video

Kate Middleton’s style choice for Coronation a ‘rejection of her job’
Kate Middleton ‘mastermind’ behind Meghan Markle coronation no-show? video

Kate Middleton ‘mastermind’ behind Meghan Markle coronation no-show?
Prince William releasing own documentary after Prince Harry video

Prince William releasing own documentary after Prince Harry
Prince Louis reportedly confirmed for King Charles’ coronation video

Prince Louis reportedly confirmed for King Charles’ coronation
King Charles, Queen Camilla having arguments over coronation budget: Report video

King Charles, Queen Camilla having arguments over coronation budget: Report
Meghan Markle ‘dominating’ King Charles: report video

Meghan Markle ‘dominating’ King Charles: report