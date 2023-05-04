Prince Harry’s visa in the US ‘unlawful’ and ‘faulty’? ‘Deportation afoot'

Experts are starting to worry about the realities of Prince Harry’s US visa and how he may be forcibly deported after revelations about his documents come to light.



While it is unclear to the general public, what visa Prince Harry is living with, the Heritage Foundation believes ‘favoritism’ is afoot.

Even their court filings allege the same, and according to Newsweek, there is a ‘huge possibility’ that Prince Harry’s Spare could have influenced the visa office.

The documents claim, Spare has brought the “question of whether DHS's decision to admit the Duke of Sussex into the United States should be reconsidered in light of the Duke of Sussex's most recent admissions to the essential elements of numerous drug offenses both here and abroad.”

It also went on to say, “This is an action under the Freedom of Information Act to compel the production of information related to DHS's decisions to admit HRH Prince Henry Charles Albert David George of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kikell K.C.V.O. ('HRH' or 'Duke of Sussex') into the United States and to allow him to remain to date.”

Before concluding, it also pointed out how the media coverage over the issue has “directly surfaced questions regarding whether DHS is enforcing the law in a discretionary area consistently, impartially, or is showing favouritism.”